Jan 31 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp:

* METHANEX REPORTS HIGHER FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 10%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* METHANEX - EXCLUDED FROM ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN QUARTER, HAD $37 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE IN REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET DUE TO TAX REFORM IN U.S.

* QTRLY REVENUE $861 MILLION VERSUS $585 MLN‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE $861 MILLION VERSUS $585 MLN‍​