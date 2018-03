March 12 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:

* METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. ANNOUNCES CFO CHANGE

* ‍CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES​

* RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: