FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Methode Electronics Inc:

* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 sales $219.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales $807 million to $827 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.43 to $2.63

* Enters into stock purchase agreement for acquisition of Procoplast S.A

* Exits connectivity and active energy solutions reporting units

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $820.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.