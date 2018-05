BRIEF-MetLife Announces New $1.5 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

May 22 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW $1.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* METLIFE INC - INTENDS TO DIVEST ITS SHARES OF BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL, INC. COMMON STOCK AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE

* METLIFE INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL SHARES PRIOR TO END OF 2018

* METLIFE INC - DOES NOT EXPECT STRUCTURE OF ANY TRANSACTION TO AFFECT ITS PLANS TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF METLIFE, INC. COMMON STOCK IN 2018

* METLIFE INC - ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BILLION OF CAPITAL TO CO'S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018