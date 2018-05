May 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* METLIFE INC - JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; IS SUCCEEDED BY JOHN MCCALLION

* METLIFE INC - STEPHEN W. GAUSTER NAMED GENERAL COUNSEL

* METLIFE INC - OSCAR SCHMIDT NAMED TO EXECUTIVE GROUP

* METLIFE INC - MCCALLION WILL JOIN COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE GROUP

* METLIFE INC - EXPECTS THAT JOHN HELE WILL STAY ON AT METLIFE AS A SENIOR ADVISER UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: