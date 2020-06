June 18 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE - METROPOLITAN TOWER LIFE INSURANCE CO ANNOUNCED TODAY ITS FIRST UNITED KINGDOM LONGEVITY REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH PENSION INSURANCE CORP

* METLIFE INC -UNIT WILL PROVIDE REINSURANCE TO PIC FOR LONGEVITY RISK ASSOCIATED WITH ABOUT £280 MILLION OF PENSION LIABILITIES