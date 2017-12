BRIEF-METLIFE EXPECTS CORPORATE, OTHER OPERATING LOSS OF $450-650 MLN AFTER-TAX IN 2018

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* EXPECTS GROUP BENEFIT UNIT PREMIUMS, FEES, OTHER REVENUE TO GROW 3 TO 5 PERCENT - OUTLOOK CALL

* EXPECTS TOTAL RETIREMENT AND INCOME UNIT LIABILITY EXPOSURES TO GROW 1 TO 3 PERCENT ANNUALLY-OUTLOOK CALL

* METLIFE EXPECTS P&C UNIT PREMIUMS FEES, OTHER REVENUES TO GROW 1 TO 2 PERCENT IN 2018, 5 TO 7 PERCENT IN 2019-2020

* EXPECTS MID SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN 2018 FOR ASIA UNIT

* METLIFE EXPECTS CHILEAN PENSION BUSINESS TO RETURN TO GROWTH

* METLIFE EXPECTS 2018 MID-SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH FOR EMEA UNIT, THEN LOW DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH

* METLIFE EXPECTS CORPORATE & OTHER OPERATING LOSS OF $450-650 MILLION AFTER-TAX IN 2018

* EXPECTS COMBINED RISK-BASED CAPITAL TO DECREASE BY 65 BASIS POINTS IF U.S. APPROVES NEW 21 PERCENT CORPORATE TAX RATE

* METLIFE TRYING TO LOCATE 600,000 GROUP ANNUITANTS, ALTHOUGH TEND TO BE "SMALLER SIZE CASES"