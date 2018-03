March 26 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EXCEEDS $16 BILLION IN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS FOR 2017

* METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT - COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BILLION AT 2017 YEAR END, UP 9.1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR