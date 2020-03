March 23 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE - ON MARCH 23, ISSUED $1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.550% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* METLIFE - SENIOR NOTES WERE ISSUED PURSUANT TO SENIOR INDENTURE, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 9, 2001