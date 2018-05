May 16 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* METLIFE INC - BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: