April 10 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE - WON’T INCREASE RATES ON ANY GROUP BENEFITS PRODUCTS FOR CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE FEWER THAN 500 EMPLOYEES FOR JUNE 1 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1 RENEWALS

* METLIFE - THROUGH END OF JULY, METLIFE LEGAL PLANS TO GIVE FREE DOCUMENT REVIEW,CONSULTATION TO ALL EMPLOYEES OF EMPLOYERS THAT OFFER METLIFE LEGAL PLANS