BRIEF-MetLife Q1 Adjusted EPS $1.36

May 2 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19; Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.36

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES $14.81 BILLION VERSUS $14.96 BILLION

* Q1 PREMIUMS, FEES & OTHER REVENUES $11.04 BILLION VERSUS $10.67 BILLION

* Q1 NET INVESTMENT INCOME $3.7 BILLION VERSUS $4.4 BILLION

* QUARTER END BOOK VALUE OF $52.49 PER SHARE DOWN 14 PERCENT FROM $61.14 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2017

* QUARTER END BOOK VALUE, EXCLUDING AOCI OTHER THAN FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS, $43.36 PER SHARE VERSUS $50.75 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.17, REVENUE VIEW $15.52 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S