BRIEF-Metlife Reports Qtrly Adj. Shr $1.58

May 6 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.75; QTRLY ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58; QTRLY ADJUSTED. EARNINGS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS $1.58

* METLIFE - QTRLY PREMIUMS, FEES AND OTHER REVENUE $11.34 BILLION, UP 1%

* METLIFE - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $3.06 BILLION, DOWN 38%

* METLIFE SAYS QUARTER-END BOOK VALUE OF $72.62 PER SHARE, UP 25% FROM $58.06 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2019

* METLIFE - QTRLY REVENUE $18.31 BILLION, UP 12%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44, REVENUE VIEW $16.29 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* $5.3 BILLION OF CASH AND LIQUID ASSETS HELD AT HOLDING COMPANY LEVEL AT MARCH 31

* METLIFE’S NEXT DEBT MATURITY IS DEC. 2022, WHEN $500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES WILL MATURE

* EXPECT NEGATIVE RETURNS IN Q2 FROM PRIVATE EQUITY

* EXPECT TO ACHIEVE 12.3% DIRECT EXPENSE RATIO TARGET FOR FY 2020

* UNDER Q2 OUTLOOK SAYS CHALLENGING FACE-TO-FACE GLOBAL SALES ENVIRONMENT

* AVERAGE FCF TARGET RATIO OF 65-75% HOLDS FOR 2019-2020 BASED ON MARKET CONDITIONS

* AVERAGE FCF RATIO ESTIMATED TO BE 40-60% FOR 2020-2021 BASED ON MARKET CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: