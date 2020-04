BRIEF-Metlife Says Effective Immediately, Metlife Auto & Home Will Not Cancel Policies Due To Non-Payment Through July 1

April 10 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc:

* METLIFE - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, METLIFE AUTO & HOME WILL NOT CANCEL POLICIES DUE TO NON-PAYMENT THROUGH JULY 1

* METLIFE - ACTIVE METLIFE AUTO CUSTOMERS WHO ARE PAID TO DATE WILL RECEIVE 15% CREDIT FOR APRIL & MAY BASED ON THEIR MONTHLY PREMIUMS

* METLIFE - METLIFE AUTO & HOME EXTENDING COVERAGE UNDER ALL PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE PROGRAMS AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE EFFECTIVE MARCH 20 THROUGH MAY 1

* METLIFE - METLIFE AUTO & HOME EXTENDING EXISTING CYBER SECURITY SERVICES THROUGH CYBERSCOUT TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY OF CURRENT CUSTOMERS THROUGH AUG.