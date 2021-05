May 6 (Reuters) - MetLife Conference Call:

* METLIFE EXEC SAYS EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN LATIN AMERICA TO RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS IN 2022

* METLIFE EXEC SAYS ON TRACK TO MEET THE FULL-YEAR FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN ASIA

* METLIFE EXEC SAYS EXPECTS COVID-19 CLAIMS TO DECREASE THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, MORE SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE SECOND HALF - CONF CALL