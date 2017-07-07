BRIEF-Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners for $250 million

July 7 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* Metlife to acquire Logan Circle Partners, L.P.

* Metlife Inc - deal for $250 million in cash.

* Metlife Inc says under terms of agreement, Metlife will acquire 100 percent of fortress' ownership stake in Logan circle partners

* Metlife Inc - transaction will not impact Metlife's existing $3 billion repurchase authorization, which is expected to be completed by year-end 2017

