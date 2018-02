BRIEF-Metlife To Invest Tax Savings In Employees

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METLIFE TO INVEST TAX SAVINGS IN EMPLOYEES

* METLIFE INC - ‍ESTABLISHING A COMPANY MINIMUM WAGE OF $15 AN HOUR​

* METLIFE INC - ESTABLISHING A WORKFORCE OF FUTURE DEVELOPMENT FUND; COMPANY WILL INVEST $10 MILLION

* METLIFE INC - ‍ESTABLISHING A MINIMUM METLIFE-PROVIDED GROUP LIFE INSURANCE BENEFIT OF $75,000, REGARDLESS OF EMPLOYEE‘S PAY​

* METLIFE - FOR ALL ELIGIBLE U.S. EMPLOYEES, CO INTRODUCING $300 MINIMUM MONTHLY CREDIT FOR CASH-BALANCE FORMULA OF COMPANY'S DEFINED BENEFIT PENSION PLAN