March 20 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* HAS NOT OBSERVED ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS RETIREMENT VILLAGE UNIT SALES OR ADMISSIONS TO RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE HOMES TO DATE

* CONTINUED TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS ADVANCING ITS SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP

* DOES NOT EXPECT PANDEMIC TO HAVE A DISPROPORTIONATE EFFECT ON METLIFECARE