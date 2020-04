April 8 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* METLIFECARE- RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENTION TO TERMINATE ITS SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT (SIA) WITH ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP IN 10 BUSINESS DAYS

* METLIFECARE - TAKING LEGAL ADVICE ON APVG CORRESPONDENCE, BUT INITIAL VIEW IS THAT APVG DOES NOT HAVE LAWFUL BASIS TO TERMINATE SIA