BRIEF-Metlifecare Received Revised Offer From Asia Pacific Village Group

July 6 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* RECEIVED ON A WITHOUT PREJUDICE BASIS A NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP

* COMMITTED TO ENGAGING WITH APVG IN GOOD FAITH TO SEE IF NBIO CAN BE CONVERTED INTO A BINDING SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT

* OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL METLIFECARE SHARES FOR NZ$6.00 PER SHARE UNDER A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* APVG WOULD REQUIRE CO TO FULLY SETTLE LITIGATION IN RESPECT OF SIA DATED 29 DEC 2019, UPON ENTRY INTO A NEW SIA

* RECEIVED ON A WITHOUT PREJUDICE BASIS A NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: