April 28 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* RECEIVED A NOTICE TO TERMINATE SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT (SIA) ENTERED WITH ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP LIMITED

* REJECTED NOTICE TO TERMINATE FROM APVG AS ENTIRELY INVALID

* REMAINS STRONGLY COMMITTED TO SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SCHEME

* REITERATES BELIEF THERE IS NO LAWFUL BASIS FOR APVG TO TERMINATE SIA