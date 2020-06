BRIEF-Metlifecare Says Called Virtual Special Meeting Of Shareholders

June 8 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* CALLED VIRTUAL SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* MEETING TO VOTE ON RESOLUTION ENDORSING BOARD TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION TO COMPEL ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP TO FULFIL ITS OBLIGATIONS

* WILL SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ ENDORSEMENT TO CONTINUE LITIGATION ON THEIR BEHALF CHALLENGING VALIDITY OF APVG’S NOTICE TO TERMINATE SCHEME

* REMAINS ON TRACK FOR UNDERLYING PROFIT OF AROUND NZ$88 MILLION FOR FY20

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE MATERIAL REDUCTION IN CONSOL NET TANGIBLE ASSETS FROM POSITIONS AS AT 31 DEC 2019 & 28 APRIL 2020