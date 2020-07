BRIEF-Metlifecare Says Entered Agreement For Asia Pacific Village Group To Acquire Co

July 10 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* ENTERED NEW SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT

* UNDER AGREEMENT ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL METLIFECARE’S SHARES FOR NZ$6.00 PER SHARE

* PARTIES AGREED TO DISCONTINUE ALL LITIGATION AND SETTLE ALL DISPUTES RELATED TO ORIGINAL SIA

* BOARD WAS UNANIMOUS IN ITS VIEW THAT SCHEME SHOULD BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS

* CO ADVISED THAT GUARDIANS OF NEW ZEALAND SUPERANNUATION FUND ENTERED VOTING DEED TO VOTE ITS 19.9% INTEREST IN CO IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME

* CHAIR KIM ELLIS DOES NOT RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF REVISED SCHEME

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE GIVEN OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE ON SCHEME AT SPECIAL MEETING EXPECTED IN LATE SEPTEMBER 2020

* CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATED THAT SCHEME WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN LATE OCTOBER 2020

* UNDER AGREEMENT ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALL METLIFECARE’S SHARES FOR NZ$6.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: