Feb 26 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT NZ$56.4 MILLION, DOWN 65.8%‍​

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$56.5 MILLION, UP 4.6‍​ PERCENT

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* SEES STRONGER H2 PERFORMANCE, SEES UNDERLYING OPERATING CASH FLOW & UNDERLYING PROFIT TO BE IN LINE WITH FY17 FOR FY