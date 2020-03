March 26 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* OPERATING UNDER NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 LEVEL 4 RESTRICTIONS

* RETIREMENT VILLAGES AND AGED CARE CENTRES ARE CONTINUING TO OPERATE AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES FOR RESIDENTS

* ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY HAS CEASED DURING RESTRICTIONS

* CONTINUING TO ADVANCE SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP