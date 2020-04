BRIEF-Metlifecare Sees FY20 Underlying Profit Between NZ$83 Mln TO NZ$90 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* REITERATES BELIEF THAT THERE IS NO LAWFUL BASIS FOR APVG TO TERMINATE SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT

* CURRENT CONSOLIDATED UNDERLYING PROFIT PROJECTION FOR FY20 IS NZ$83 MILLION TO NZ$90 MILLION

* PREPARING RESPONSE TO ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP’S INTENTION TO TERMINATE SIA, TO BE PROVIDED TO APVG & EQT LATER THIS WEEK

* IN LINE WITH NZ GOVERNMENT’S LOCKDOWN REQUIREMENTS, CO & DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS TEMPORARILY PAUSED ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

* CO IS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION & DOES NOT INTEND TO RAISE EQUITY CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: