BRIEF-Metlifecare Updates On Scheme Implementation With Asia Pacific Village Group

March 16 (Reuters) - Metlifecare Ltd:

* CONFIRMS SIA CONTAINS LIMITED TERMINATION EVENTS AND DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY MARKET FALL OR FORCE MAJEURE TERMINATION EVENT

* UPDATES SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION WITH ASIA PACIFIC VILLAGE GROUP, OWNED BY EQT INFRASTRUCTURE IV FUND

* CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF SCHEME, IN ABSENCE OF A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL

* CONTRARY TO A RECENT BROKER COMMENTARY, APVG IS NOT ENTITLED TO ELECT TO CANCEL SIA AT ITS OPTION AND PAY A REVERSE BREAK FEE

* REVERSE BREAK FEE IS ONLY PAYABLE IF APVG IS IN MATERIAL BREACH OF, AND METLIFECARE TERMINATES, SIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: