March 6 (Reuters) - Metro AG:

* THE EU COMMISSION HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF REAL BY METRO AG TO THE SCP GROUP WITHOUT CONDITIONS.

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT A CLOSING IN MAY OR JUNE AND THUS CONFIRM THE PLANNED SCHEDULE