March 16 (Reuters) - Metro AG:

* EMPLOYEE OF METRO’S PARENT COMPANY, METRO AG, AT THE DÜSSELDORF LOCATION HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

* MORE THAN 2,000 EMPLOYEES AT THE CENTRAL OFFICES ON CAMPUS WORK FROM HOME FOR 14 DAYS

* METRO GERMANY STORES NOT AFFECTED, REMAIN OPEN Source text: bit.ly/2xCVC4p (Berlin Speed Desk)