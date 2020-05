BRIEF-Metro Bank expects higher impairments, lower fee income

May 26 (Reuters) - Metro Bank PLC:

* METRO BANK - SEEING SHORT TERM ECONOMIC DISRUPTION WHICH WILL RESULT IN SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER CREDIT RISK IMPAIRMENTS THAN IN RECENT YEARS

* METRO BANK PLC - SEEN REDUCTION IN TRANSACTION VOLUMES, WHICH MAY RESULT IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED FEE INCOME FOR A WHILE

* METRO BANK PLC - SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS’ REQUESTS FOR REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS, PARTICIPATING IN CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* METRO BANK PLC - INTEND TO PARTICIPATE IN BOUNCE BACK LOAN SCHEME. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: