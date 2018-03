March 21 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc:

* ‍MIKE BRIERLEY, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE AND DAVID ARDEN APPOINTED​

* DAVID ARDEN WILL BE APPOINTED AS CFO, COMPANY SECRETARY AND DIRECTOR OF BOARD OF METRO BANK PLC WITH EFFECT FROM 29 MARCH 2018​