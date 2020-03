March 27 (Reuters) - Metro Bank PLC:

* METRO BANK PLC - WILL WAIVE OVERDRAFT INTEREST ON A TEMPORARY BASIS

* METRO BANK SAYS FROM 1 MARCH TO 30 JUNE 2020, PERSONAL CURRENT ACCOUNT CUSTOMERS WILL NOT BE CHARGED ANY INTEREST FOR USING THEIR OVERDRAFT.

* METRO BANK SAYS CO'S NETWORK STORES WILL BE OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-4PM LOCAL TIME UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; STORES NOT OPENING AT WEEKENDS