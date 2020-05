May 7 (Reuters) - Metro AG:

* METRO CEO SAYS WE CANNOT IMAGINE WE WILL HAVE NET LOSS IN FULL YEAR

* METRO CEO SAYS WE SEE SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN RUSSIA, BUT TREND DEPENDS ON CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENTS

* METRO CEO SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH SYSCO

* METRO CEO SAYS WE EXPECT BETTER BUSINESS WITH RESTAURANTS AND HOTEL WITH EASING OF CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

* METRO CEO SAYS SCHEDULE FOR SALE OF REAL HYPERMARKET CHAIN IS UNCHANGED , TRANSACTION SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN JUNE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)