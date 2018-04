April 23 (Reuters) - Metro Inc:

* METRO RECEIVES COMPETITION BUREAU AUTHORIZATION TO PROCEED WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE JEAN COUTU GROUP

* THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 11, 2018

* METRO WILL DIVEST ALL OF ITS RIGHTS IN 10 PHARMACIES LOCATED IN DIFFERENT CITIES

* NO PHARMACY WILL CLOSE AS A RESULT OF THESE DIVESTITURES