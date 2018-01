Jan 22 (Reuters) - Metro Holdings Ltd:

* ‍METRO SHANGHAI ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SELL 30% INTEREST IN NANCHANG TOP SPRING TO H-CHANGE REAL ESTATE GROUP LTD​

* CONSIDERATION FOR SALE OF 30% OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF NANCHANG TOP SPRING OF ABOUT RMB627.7 MILLION

* ‍DIVESTMENT OF NANCHANG TOP SPRING EXPECTED TO RESULT IN DIVESTMENT GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF S$8.6 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: