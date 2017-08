Aug 15 (Reuters) - Metro Inc

* Metro reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.78

* Q3 sales C$4.073 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$4.05 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate impact of increase in minimum wage recently announced in Ontario to be approximately $45 to $50 million on an annualized basis for 2018