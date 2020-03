March 16 (Reuters) - Metro Pacific Investments Corp :

* CONFIRMS NO LONGER INTERESTED IN TAKING OVER METRO RAIL TRANSIT LINE 3 AFTER ITS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL WAS REJECTED BY GOVERNMENT

* UPDATES ON NEWS ARTICLE ENTITLED "MPIC NO LONGER INTERESTED IN MRT-3 PROJECT" POSTED IN PHILSTAR.COM