BRIEF-Metro Pacific Investments Corp Posts QTRLY Consol Reported Net Income Attributable 1.9 Bln Pesos

May 6 (Reuters) - Metro Pacific Investments Corp:

* QTRLY CONSOL REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 1.9 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 3.5 BILLION PESOS

* “LIKELY THAT OUR 2ND QUARTER RESULTS ARE LIKELY TO FALL SHORT OF LAST YEAR’S”

* TOO EARLY TO GIVE EITHER EARNINGS, CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY20 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY ON RECOVERY FROM COVID-19

* FOR 2020 IN A STRONG POSITION TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND PER SHARE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS 2019

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 16,999 MILLION PESOS VERSUS 17,391 MILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: