BRIEF-Metro Pacific Investments Updates On Impact Of Covid 19 To Mpic’S Businesses And Operations

March 16 (Reuters) - Metro Pacific Investments Corp :

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS - INCREASED WORKING FROM HOME, SKELETAL STAFFING IN MANY BUSINESSES WILL REDUCE RAIL TRAFFIC, REDUCE TOLL ROAD TRAFFIC

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP - RECENT GROWTH IN VOLUME OF POWER CONSUMED IN METRO MANILA THROUGH MERALCO IS LIKELY TO DECLINE

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP - UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID 19 TO MPIC’S BUSINESSES AND OPERATIONS

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP - DURATION OF QUARANTINE IS UNCERTAIN AND THERE IS NO PRECEDENT TRAFFIC PATTERN ON WHICH TO BASE GUIDANCE

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS- SEES A POSSIBLY REDUCED DIVIDEND INCOME FROM TOLLWAYS BUSINESS IF TRAFFIC REDUCTION RELATING TO COVID19 IS SUBSTANTIAL

* METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS- EARNINGS GUIDANCE AS TO THE IMPACT OF COVID19 ON CO IS NOT PRACTICAL AT THIS STAGE