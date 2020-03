BRIEF-Metro Performance Glass Says Scaling Down Facilities Across NZ

March 24 (Reuters) - Metro Performance Glass Ltd:

* METROGLASS IS NOW SIGNIFICANTLY SCALING DOWN OR CLOSING FACILITIES ACROSS NEW ZEALAND IN A SAFE AND ORDERLY MANNER

* SIGNIFICANTLY SCALING DOWN OR CLOSING FACILITIES ACROSS NEW ZEALAND DUE TO COVID-19 ALERT RAISED TO LEVEL 4

* ALL STAFF WAGES AND SALARIES WILL BE COVERED FOR AT LEAST PERIOD OF FOUR WEEKS FROM 25 MARCH

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT EXTENT TO WHICH CO’S FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IMPACTED

* FOR NOW, AUSTRALIAN OPERATIONS REMAIN OPEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)