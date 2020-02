Feb 27 (Reuters) - Metro Performance Glass Ltd:

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE DELIVERING FY GROUP EBIT IN RANGE OF NZ$21M TO NZ$24M

* AT THIS STAGE, DO NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ACTIVELY MONITORING SUPPLY CHAIN, HAVE MITIGATING PLANS IN PLACE TO TACKLE SHIPPING DISRUPTIONS INCREASE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS