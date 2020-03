March 16 (Reuters) - Metro Retail Stores Group Inc :

* METRO RETAIL STORES GROUP INC- EXPECTS A DROP IN FOOT TRAFFIC IN STORES AFFECTED DUE TO MALL CLOSURES AND QUARANTINE MEASURES IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* METRO RETAIL STORES GROUP INC- “OUR EMPLOYEES MAY ALSO BE AFFECTED BY THE VIRUS”

* METRO RETAIL STORES GROUP INC- THERE IS A RISK THAT CO MAY NOT BE ABLE TO REPLENISH MERCHANDISE ON TIME