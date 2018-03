March 13 (Reuters) - Metrofile Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: MFL - UNAUDITED SUMMARISED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* HY ‍EBITDA UP R127,6M (2017: R127,6 MILLION)​

* ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE UNCHANGED 13 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)