BRIEF-Metropolis Capital Expects To Record Loss After Tax Of About RMB17.0 Mln For Year

March 17 (Reuters) - Metropolis Capital Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS AFTER TAX OF APPROXIMATELY RMB17.0 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 20% IN REVENUE FOR YEAR

* COVID-19 MEASURES WOULD HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON QUALITY OF GROUP’S VEHICLE LEASING ASSETS IN FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2020

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN PROFIT DUE TO ESTIMATED INCREASE IN LOSS ALLOWANCE ON FINANCE LEASE RECEIVABLES

* POSSIBLE RISE OF OVERDUE PAYMENT MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR OF 2020

* EXPECTS RISE OF OVERDUE PAYMENT TO HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS OF GROUP FOR 2020, NOT BRINGING LONG-TERM FINANCIAL IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: