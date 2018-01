Jan 17 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank And Trust Co:

* METROPOLITAN BANK AND TRUST -RECEIVED BOARD APPROVAL TO CONDUCT A STOCK RIGHTS OFFER BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 819.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* METROPOLITAN BANK AND TRUST -A PORTION OF PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE REMAINING 20% EQUITY STAKE IN METROBANK CARD CORPORATION