Feb 13 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc:

* METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY SAYS HAS MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING DUE TO THOSE DESCRIBED BY PARENT, METLIFE​

* METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE - WILL DISCLOSE DETAILS ABOUT IMPACT OF ITS MATERIAL WEAKNESS AND ITS REMEDIATION EFFORTS IN ANNUAL REPORT - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2o8aRu2) Further company coverage: