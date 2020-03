March 19 (Reuters) - Metsa Board Oyj:

* METSÄ BOARD CANCELS ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF 26 MARCH 2020

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE CONVENED AT A LATER POINT IN TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED WHEN FEASIBLE.