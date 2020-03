BRIEF-Metso Cancels Its Market Outlook Statement And Provides An Update On The COVID-19 Impact

March 31 (Reuters) - Metso Oyj:

* METSO CANCELS ITS MARKET OUTLOOK STATEMENT AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 IMPACT

* DUE TO CURRENT MARKET UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, METSO HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL ITS MARKET OUTLOOK STATEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 6, 2020

* MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH OUTLOOK STATEMENT, BUT UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY MEASURES TO GLOBALLY FIGHT AGAINST SPREADING OF CORONAVIRUS HAS INCREASED IN OUR MARKETS TOWARDS END OF MARCH

* WILL PUBLISH A NEW MARKET OUTLOOK STATEMENT IN ITS INTERIM REVIEW FOR JANUARY-MARCH 2020, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 7, 2020

* DURING FEBRUARY, METSO’S OPERATIONS IN CHINA WERE LARGELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* CHINESE FACTORIES WERE NEVERTHELESS RESTARTED SUCCESSFULLY DURING MONTH AND ARE NOW RUNNING AT NORMAL CAPACITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ORDER INTAKE FROM CHINA IN Q1 IS ESTIMATED TO BE ON PLANNED LEVEL, WHILE SALES IN CHINA WILL BE LOWER THAN PLANNED, HAVING A MINOR IMPACT ON METSO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)