March 19 (Reuters) - Metso Oyj:

* METSO MINERALS STARTS CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN ITS TAMPERE UNIT

* NEGOTIATIONS CAN LEAD TO TEMPORARY LAYOFFS OF UP TO 90 DAYS

* NEGOTIATIONS DUE TO REDUCTION OF DEMAND BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

* NEGOTIATIONS CONCERN ABOUT 820 PEOPLE IN TAMPERE OFFICE AND LOCATIONS WITH METSO MINERALS SALES OFFICES AND SERVICE UNITS IN FINLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)