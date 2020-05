May 13 (Reuters) - Metso Oyj:

* METSO SAYS CO AND OUTOTEC OYJ RECEIVE UNCONDITIONAL MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR COMBINATION OF METSO MINERALS WITH OUTOTEC

* METSO AND OUTOTEC CONTINUE TO EXPECT THE COMPLETION OF THE COMBINATION TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 30, 2020 Source text : bit.ly/2WVzPho Further company coverage: